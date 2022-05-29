Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $16.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $349.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $316.73 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.36 and its 200 day moving average is $387.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.40.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
