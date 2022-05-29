Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 747,013 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 4.2% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Marvell Technology worth $117,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.
In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
