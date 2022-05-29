MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.83.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.