Mate Achieves Market Cap of $1,024.93 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Mate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $1,024.93 and approximately $389.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.45 or 0.10819096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00506297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.