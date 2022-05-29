Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after acquiring an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

