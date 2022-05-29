Maxim Group Cuts Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Price Target to $1.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

