McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to announce $5.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $26.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD opened at $251.87 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

