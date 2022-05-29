Mdex Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $86.14 million and $1.20 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,891.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.44 or 0.14737467 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00500143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033102 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,356,138 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

