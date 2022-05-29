Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.08. 13,355,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.