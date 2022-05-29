MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $811.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $640.00 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,005.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.10 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

