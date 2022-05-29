Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of MESO opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

