Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,423,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $10,561,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 310,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,549,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,052,412. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

