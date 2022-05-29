Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 7.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

FB stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,549,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,052,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

