Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches One Day Volume of $93,036.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $93,036.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,231,133 coins and its circulating supply is 80,231,035 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

