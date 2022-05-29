MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

