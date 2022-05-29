Metronome (MET) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Metronome (MET) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00005019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $11,801.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 653.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.49 or 0.17333525 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00503368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,130,278 coins and its circulating supply is 13,985,704 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.