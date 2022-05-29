Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $213,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,326.52 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,308.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,432.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,748 shares of company stock valued at $54,043,714 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

