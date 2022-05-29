MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $561.14.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $219.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.35 and a 200 day moving average of $462.29. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.