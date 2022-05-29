Mina 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002977 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $455.19 million and $18.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,659.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,745.03 or 0.19632516 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00501269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 522,565,770 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

