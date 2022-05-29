Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will post $13.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.11 million to $14.83 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year sales of $61.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.52 million to $61.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.78 million, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $81.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.32. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

