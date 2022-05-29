Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of UTRS opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

