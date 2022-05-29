Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.66. 1,464,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,931. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.