Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,251. The stock has a market cap of $475.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.03.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

