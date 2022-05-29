Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,549,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,052,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

