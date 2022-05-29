Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 2,434,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.