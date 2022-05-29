Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,573,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

