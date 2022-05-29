Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PubMatic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,465,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $140,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,515. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

