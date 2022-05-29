Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,573,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,168. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

