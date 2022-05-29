Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. 13,671,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,298,635. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

