Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after acquiring an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 562,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

