Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $42.81.
In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 878,133 shares of company stock worth $6,001,769 over the last ninety days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.