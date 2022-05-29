Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,559,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 278,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $206,576.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 878,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,769.

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

