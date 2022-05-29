Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. 23,873,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,841,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

