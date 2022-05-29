Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 915,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,806,000 after buying an additional 65,041 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.76. 5,715,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.32. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.44.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

