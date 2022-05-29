Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE MCW opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -100.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 26.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 480,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Highside Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 84.3% in the first quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 832,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 380,750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.