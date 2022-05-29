Mizuho Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE:SR opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Spire by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spire by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

