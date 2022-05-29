MMOCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,028.32 and $2.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

