Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,688,074. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Shares of MRNA opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

