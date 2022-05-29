Mogul Productions Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Mogul Productions has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mogul Productions coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 556.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,999.44 or 0.27414778 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00503616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Mogul Productions Coin Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul . The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

