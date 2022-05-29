Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $107.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MS stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. 6,300,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,636,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

