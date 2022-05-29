Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

