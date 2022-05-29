Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $4.77 million and $76,081.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

