Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13,504.72

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £135.05 ($169.93) and traded as high as £138 ($173.65). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £136 ($171.13), with a volume of 122 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of £137.89.
