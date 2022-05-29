Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13,504.72

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £135.05 ($169.93) and traded as high as £138 ($173.65). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £136 ($171.13), with a volume of 122 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of £137.89.

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when they becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenancy, assured tenancy, life tenancy, and ground rent units.

