Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $275.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($282.98) to €270.00 ($287.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($292.55) to €260.00 ($276.60) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

