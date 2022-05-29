Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,245 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,824,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.