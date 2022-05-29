Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,716,000 after buying an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,644,000 after buying an additional 208,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,904,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,863,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

