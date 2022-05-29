Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,882,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.74.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $692.80 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $497.22 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $681.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,891,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

