Mutual Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.