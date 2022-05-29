Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

