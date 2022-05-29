Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 158.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 22.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Manitowoc stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

